Leslie Van Miller

Leslie Van Miller, 79, of Ironton, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte (Derifield) Miller.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with his son, Aaron Miller, officiating. Burial will follow in Ice Creek Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be 11a.m.–2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

To offer the Miller family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.