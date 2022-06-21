Catherine Rice

Catherine Rice, 94, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com