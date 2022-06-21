David Spears

Feb. 25, 1944–June 18, 2022

Retired Scioto County Judge David E. Spears, age 78, passed away peacefully at his home in The Villages, Florida, on June 18, 2022, after battling pancreatic cancer.

He was born in Ironton, on Feb. 25, 1944.

David was humbled and proud to serve as a judge in Scioto County for 24 years, first in Municipal Court from 1988–1995, then elected in 1994 to establish the first Domestic Relations Court in the Court of Common Pleas, where he served until he retired in 2011.

He considered it a great honor and privilege to serve as a judge and he approached the role as he did with everything in life, with respect, integrity and a light-hearted sense of humor.

Prior to his judicial service, he worked as an attorney with the law firm of Kimble, Shapiro, Stevens, Harcha, Young, Clark, Kirsch, Spears & Rodeheffer.

His passions in life included spending time with family and friends and enjoying weekends on his boat on the Ohio River.

David is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Diana Jean (Todd) Spears; his daughter, Kristi Spears Tanner (Tony); his two granddaughters, Gabrielle Irene Tanner and Cecelia Jean Tanner; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth (Eaton) Spears and Russel T. Spears; and siblings Russell Spears, Charles Spears, and Jean (Spears) Somers.

David graduated from Ironton High School in 1962. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Morehead State University in 1967 and Juris Doctorate from the University of Cincinnati in 1972.

Upon passing the bar exam in 1972, he became a member of the Ohio Bar Association through retirement.

A celebration of life will be scheduled in Portsmouth at a later date.