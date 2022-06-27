Linda Ford

Linda Faye Adkins Ford, 73, of Ironton, died on Friday, June 24, 2022, at her residence.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Steve Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, 11 a.m. until the time of the services at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences to the Ford family, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.