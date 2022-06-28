Dorothy Scott

Dorothy E. Scott, 85, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, West Virginia.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.