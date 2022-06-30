Loralee Riggs

Loralee Riggs, 83, of South Point, died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Lucian Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, West Virginia. Visitation is 6–8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.