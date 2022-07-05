Jerry Kouns

Jerry Gordon Kouns, 78, of Coal Grove, died on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Public visitation will be 1–2 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Graveside services will follow in Community Cemetery with his brother, Rev. William Kouns officiating.

To offer online condolences to the Kouns family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net