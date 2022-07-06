Donald Baron

Donald Keith Baron, 84, of Ironton, died at his residence on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (O’Leary) Baron.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church,

501 Chestnut Street, Ironton, with Father Wayne Morris officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.