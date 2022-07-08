Donald Barron

Donald Keith Barron, 84, of Ironton, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, July 3, 2022

Mr. Barron was born Jan. 1, 1938, in Ironton, the son to Richard and Margaret (Cronin) Barron.

Email newsletter signup

He is survived by his wife Kathleen (O’Leary) Barron, whom he married Aug. 17, 1968.

Mr. Barron was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School.

In 2000, he retired from St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, where he worked for 20 years, Mr. Barron loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Sonia Barron; grandson, Brandon Barron; and brothers, Raymond and Richard Barron.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven children, Jeff (Mary) Barron, Francy Barron, James Barron, John (Mishelle) Barron, Frank (Rachel) Barron, William (Audra) Barron, and Jeannie (Charles) Pennington; 19 grandchildren, Benjamin (fiancé – Allison) Wells, Donald (Caitlin) Wells, Katie (Gavin) Dalton, Kala, Ashley, Emily, Dominic, Dane, Jacob, and Amelia Barron, Ella Pennington, Jesse Musick, Jean Barron, Elaina Pennington, Isabella, Maryjane and Luke Barron and Maxwell Pennington; and six great-grandchildren, Cailyn, Derek, Donovan, Dagen, Evelyn and Eleanor.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 501 Chestnut Street, Ironton, with Father Wayne Morris officiating.

Visitation was Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.