Published 3:45 pm Monday, July 11, 2022
Greg Young, 64, of Ironton, died on Friday, April 29, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.
There will be a joint funeral for both Greg and his brother, Richard Young, at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at St Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church in Ironton. Both brothers will be interned afterwards at Calvary Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held afterwards at The Armory from 1:30–3:30 p.m.
Friends are invited to join.
Music will be provided by playing Greg’s old albums.