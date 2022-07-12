David Mays

David Wayne Mays, 68, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Mays.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1–4 p.m. Sunday at the Dawson-Bryant High School in Coal Grove.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tri-State Developmental Services (www.tristatedevelopmentalservices.org).

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.