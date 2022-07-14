Donald Taylor

Donald Junior Taylor, 68 of Kitts Hill, died on away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Old Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Taylor family online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.