Lois Calhoun

Lois Ann Calhoun, 68, of Coal Grove, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland Kentucky.

Keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated. Memorial donations in her honor she be made to your favorite charity.

The family has entrusted her care and services to the Taylor Brown Family of BrownFuneralChapel.org.

