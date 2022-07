James Kelly

James Larry Kelly, 77, of Ironton, died on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his residence after a lengthy illness.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Meyers Bush Kelly.

Email newsletter signup

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Kelly family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.