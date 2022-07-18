Margaret Savary

May 18, 1923–July 15, 2022

Margaret E. Savary, 99, of Ironton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 15, 2022.

She was born May 18, 1923, in Waterloo, a daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Ward) Riggsby.

Mrs. Savary was a 1940 graduate of Waterloo High School.

In 1941, she married Oliver Wiseman and was blessed with two daughters, Madonna and Patricia Wiseman.

Oliver was killed while serving in the United States Arm Forces in 1945.

Margaret, married Clarence Savary in 1948, and she was blessed with a son, David.

Clarence passed away after 43 years of marriage.

Mrs. Savary was a loving mother and homemaker, she enjoyed being a PTA mother.

She was a 75-year member of Elm Street Church of the Nazarene in Ironton, where she held many positions, she was a Sunday School teacher, youth group leader and a member of the church board.

She was a Gold Star wife and a member of the Arthritis Foundation.

She was a special lady and was loved by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Madonna Baker; son-in-law, James Baker; and eight brothers and sisters.

Those left to carry on her legacy are daughter. Patricia Wiseman. and son, David (Lana) Savary, both of Ironton; two grandchildren, Corie and Crissy, three great-grandchildren, Jessie, Brigitte and Gretchen and eight great-great grandchildren, Jonah, Reece, Holden, Zavian, Tori, Lydia, Cammie and Ezra; sister, Dorothy Likins, of Zanesville; and special friends, Angela and Meredith; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Lawrence Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.