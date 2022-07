Ray Malone

Ray I. Malone, 88, of South Point, husband of the late Thelma Gast Malone, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Funeral services will be noon Wednesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.