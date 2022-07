Mary Daniels

Mary Ellen Daniels, 76, of Ironton, died on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

at Harbor Health Care in Ironton.

Graveside service will be 11:15 a.m. Monday in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

To offer the family condolences, visit ww.phillipsfuneralhome.net.