Bettye Dunfee

Bettye Jo Dunfee, 94, of Proctorville, died on Friday, July 29, 2022, at ProMedica, South Point.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.