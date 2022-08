Toni Scott

Toni Michelle Scott, 43, of Ironton, died on┬áSaturday, July 30, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Shane Scott

Email newsletter signup

There will be a celebration of life scheduled at a later date.

Online condolences for the family may be given at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.