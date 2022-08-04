Linda Johnson

Oct. 16, 1957–Aug. 3, 2022

Linda Marie Johnson, 64, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Linda was born Oct. 16, 1957, in Lawrence County, a daughter to the late James Lewis and Edra Irene (Caudill) Kisor.

She is survived by her husband Paul Johnson, whom she married Nov. 19, 1975.

Linda was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, John Lee Kisor; and three brothers-in-law, John David Johnson, Phillip Johnson and Watt Johnson

She is survived by son, Richard Lee Johnson; brother, James D. Kisor; sister, Sharon K. Mullins; and several nieces, nephews and friends who will mourn her passing

Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Woodland Chapel Church, 116 Township Road 108, Ironton, with Pastor Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro.

Visitation will be Sunday, 2 p.m. until time of the service at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Johnson family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.