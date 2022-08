Deborah Albert

Deborah Ann Albert, 64, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her residence.

A service will be held at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church of Kenova, West Virginia.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.