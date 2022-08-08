Earl Fradd

Earl Marvin “Bub” Fradd, 84, of Kitts Hill, died on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce A. (French) Fradd.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Pete Roar officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Fradd family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.