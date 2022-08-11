Robert Stidham

Robert Wayne Stidham, 75 of South Point, died on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Robert is survived by his wife, Sherry Stidham.

Email newsletter signup

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at his home in South Point.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.