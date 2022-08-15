Freddie Mealey
Freddie Lee Mealey, 77, of South Point, died on Aug. 15, 2022, at home, with his family by his side.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Simmons Mealey.
Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday at Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova, West Virginia, with Reverend Charlie Lane officiating
Visitation is 11 a.m.–noon Thursday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.