Mary Boyd

Sept. 11, 1937–Aug. 20, 2022

Mary Arlene Lewis Boyd, 84, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Aug. 20, 2022.

She was born Sept. 11, 1937 and was the wife of Willis Keith Boyd.

Services for Mary will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Russell First Baptist Church.

Friends may call at the church one hour before service time.

A private burial will follow.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lazear Funeral Home in Ashland, Kentucky.