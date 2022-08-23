Paula Speck

Feb. 21, 1957–Aug. 18, 2022

Paula Jean Thomas-Prine Speck, 65, of Ironton passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Dayton native was born Feb. 21, 1957, the daughter of the late Edward McClees and Helen Carmon McClees.

Paula was a graduate of Green High School and was a certified nursing aide at Bryant’s Nursing Home in Ironton.

She enjoyed dancing, singing, Hallmark movies and spending time with her grand babies and the dogs.

She is of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Paul Prine; and boyfriend, Cecil Speck.

She is survived by sister, Sue Kilgore, of Franklin Furnace; brother, Fred (Christine) Prine, of North Carolina; two daughters, Tonia Thomas, of Wheelersburg, and Nikki (Brad) Murrell of Ironton; three sons, Gary Thomas, of Padencity, West Virginia, Scott Speck, of Ironton, and Tyler Speck, of Ironton; two grandsons, Chase and Wyatt; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.

Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with her sister, Sue Kilgore, speaking.

Visitation will be Thursday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.