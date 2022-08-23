Striving to pass the inspection

We just finished our AAHA American Animal Hospital Association inspection and evaluation.

Maybe it stems from my time in the Coast Guard, but we have always strived for excellent or perfect on the AAHA inspections.

There are over 900 standards that the AAHA inspector looks at. Forty-six of these are mandatory. Although many of these are required by law, I have seen a lot of veterinary hospitals that do not practice this way and even laugh at me for doing some of them.

There are standards for anesthesia, client service, contagious disease, continuing education, dentistry, diagnostic imaging, emergency and critical care, examination facilities, housekeeping and maintenance, human resources, laboratory, leadership, medical records, pain management, patient care, pharmacy, referral standards, safety, and surgery.

Mandatory standards are listed by MA and consecutive numbers.

• MA01 Anesthetic agents are administered by a veterinarian or trained practice team member under the supervision of a veterinarian on the premises.

• MA03 A patient assessment is performed by a practice team member prior to the administration of any premedication, sedation, or anesthetic.

• MA05 Patients are observed at frequent intervals until fully recovered.

Although, you would expect this of any hospital that your pet is in, it may not be so. My banker reminded me that you can do any two of service, quality or price, but never all three.

High-volume, low-price hospitals cannot afford to have vets do everything and post-op monitoring can be very time consuming. Not at Guardian Animal, but sometimes animals recover in their carriers on the floor.

Germs cannot be seen, but they can cause fatal disease. Better known as cleanliness is next to Godliness.

• MA10 Practice team members follow infection control policies related to personal hygiene, patient care, and disinfection of equipment and facilities. Frequent hand washing or the use of antimicrobial agents are utilized to prevent the spread of contagious disease to hands and hospital surfaces. MA11 Potentially contaminated materials are contained in impervious containers or bags before transport within the practice.

Dentistry and dental care is important, but has been an often-ignored health care treatment.

• MA11.6 All dental procedures are performed under general anesthesia with patients intubated.

• MA12 Veterinarians perform thorough examinations of the teeth and structures of the oral cavity in patients presented for dental procedures.

• MA13 Only properly trained practice team members perform dental procedures. I am in early on a Sunday morning of daylight savings time change to learn more about advanced dental procedures.

Most practices have radiographs or X-rays, but they all don’t have the same level of quality.

• MA14 Quality diagnostic images are generated on the premises While not mandatory points were gained for

• DG01.1 Radiographs produced within the practice are reviewed by a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Radiology.

• DG02 The practice has a separate room devoted to imaging.

• DG12.1 Two aprons, two pairs of gloves, and two thyroid shields are available. (We have three of each.) DG15 The integrity of lead aprons, gloves and collars are verified every six months.

• DG21 Patients are accurately measured and/or weighed per the manufacturer’s recommendations to reduce the need for repeat exposure due to improper technique.

• DG24 Reliable technique charts are appropriate to patients usually imaged in the practice.

• DG25 A reference for positioning and technique is available for practice team members. Laboratory services are also mandatory.

• MA22 Services provided by in-house or outside laboratories include the following: hematology, serology, blood chemistry analysis, urinalysis, urolith analysis, microbial culture, antimicrobial sensitivity testing, fecal parasite examination, skin parasite examination, blood parasite examination, cytology, histopathology, toxicology, therapeutic medication level monitoring, hormone assay, polymerase chain reaction (pcr) testing, fluid analysis, coagulation testing, serum electrolytes and other specialized testing as deemed appropriate. There is a whole section on pain assessment alone.

• MA23 pain assessment is considered part of every patient evaluation regardless of the presenting complaint.

• MA24 pain management is provided for the anticipated level and duration of pain. PM02 Pain management is individualized for each patient.

• PM03 The practice utilizes preemptive pain management.

• PM07.1 The practice provides ancillary methods for treating pain – e.g., massage, acupuncture, laser therapy, warm or cold compresses.

• PM08.1 The client is educated, verbally and in writing, on how to recognize signs of pain including potential benefits and adverse effects of pain management therapy.

• MA35 Child-resistant containers are used unless the medication is in a form that precludes it from being dispensed in such a container or the client declines the child-resistant container.

• MA36 All surgeries are performed by a licensed veterinarian. MA37 Surgical suites are separate, closed, single purpose rooms entered only for activities associated with aseptic surgical procedures.

• MA37.1 Clipping and initial cleaning of the surgical site is performed outside of the surgical suite.

• MA39 Sterile instruments, towels, and drapes are used when major surgery is performed.

MA41 Practice team members within the sterile field during major surgery wear proper attire including: MA41a: caps and masks, MA41b Sterile gowns, MA42 Sterile single use surgical gloves are utilized in all surgeries.

• MA43 Separate autoclaved or gas sterilized surgical packs are used for each surgical procedure. (There are many examples on TV and YouTube of surgeons without proper attire.)

The inspector was amazed at the equipment, services and space that we had at Guardian Animal Medical Center.

• MA20 Client and patient areas of the practice are neat, clean, and well organized.

To be fair, there are hospitals that do a very good job that are not AAHA Accredited. And while, we passed without a problem, we always try to do a lot more than pass.

We strive to meet all of the standards, but some are not economically or ecologically feasible. But because we always strive to do better, many times we have met the standards before they are published.

Indeed, instead of taking a break, I will be looking at the new hospice and oncology guidelines to see if there is anything we can do better.

MJ Wixsom, DVM MS is a best-selling Amazon author who practices at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Ky. GuardianAnimal.com 606-928-6566