Lawrence ranked eighth in state for new COVID-19 cases

Vaccine clinics scheduled for week

As the level of COVID-19 cases remains high locally, the Lawrence County Health Department will be hosting COVID-19 Vaccine clinics for individuals six months and up.

The clinic schedule is as follows:

Email newsletter signup

Thursday

3-7 p.m.

South Point Board of Education, South Point

302 High St., South Point

Friday

9 a.m.-noon

Lawrence County Health Department

2122 S. 8th St., Ironton

Those who are coming for their second vaccine or booster are asked to bring their vaccine card with them.

Attendees are asked to bring copy of their insurance with them, though no one will be turned away due to lack of insurance.

The county reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 12-18, in the latest figures released by the county health department, as well as eight hospitalizations.

This was a decline from the prior set of data from July 22-28, when the county saw 237 new cases in that week.

The county has reported 494 new cases of the virus so far in August and is currently ranked eighth of Ohio’s 88 counties for new cases, with a community level and community transmission level of “High,” using the U.S. Center for Disease Control’s criteria.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 with a home test are asked to report it to the health department, using a form that is linked on the department’s Facebook