Patricia Kinney

Patricia Ruth Kinney, 96, of South Point, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden, West Virginia.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com