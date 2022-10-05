Flyers blank Indians 9-0 in SOC soccer

Published 12:24 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022

By Jim Walker

Zachary Johnson and Wesley Neal were wearing the hats, but all the St. Joseph Flyers were wearing a smile.

Johnson and Neal each scored a hat trick while 9 different players had a hand in the scoring as the Flyers blanked the Western Indians 9-0 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.

Besides Johnson and Neal getting 3 goals each, Landon Rowe, Matthew Heighton and Brady “Quinn” Medinger had one goal each.

Rowe and Johnson had 2 assists apiece while Addie Philabaun, “Hurricane” Ian Whaley, Carson Lyons, Blake Medinger and Brady Medinger had one each.

Flyers’ goalkeeper Eli Ford got the shutout as he saved all 5 shots on goal.

Johnson had 5 corner kicks and Rowe got one.

The Flyers had 5 fouls and no offsides. Western had 5 fouls, an offsides and no corner kicks.

The Flyers are now 8-3-1 on the season and 4-1 in the SOC. Western is 3-7 overall and 0-5 in the league.

Western   0 0 = 0

St. Joseph 5 4 = 9

