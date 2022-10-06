Flyers blank New Boston, stun Cabell Midland

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Sometimes you just can’t get started in the morning. Heck, sometimes you can’t get started in the afternoon.

The St. Joseph Flyers were in a scoreless tie with the New Boston Tigers on Tuesday only to erupt in the second half and post a 6-0 Southern Ohio Conference soccer win on Tuesday.

Leading the second half surge was Zachary Johnson who had a haul as he scored 4 goals and also had an assist.

Landon Rowe had a goal, an assist and a corner kick while Brady “Quinn” Medinger also had a goal and an assist for the Flyers.

The Flyers (10-4-1, 5-2) took 26 shots with 20 on goal. They had 5 corner kicks, one offsides and 11 fouls.

St. Joseph goalkeeper Evan Balestra had 5 saves while Eli Ford registered 2 saves as they split the net protector duties.

New Boston had 3 corner kicks, 2 offsides and 10 fouls.

St. Joseph 2

Cabell Midland 1

In a matchup against the Class 3-A No. 8-ranked Knights, the Flyers took a 1-0 lead in the first half and then each team got a goal in the second half for a stunning 2-1 upset win.

Balestra had a clutch game for the Flyers with 12 saves.

The Flyers had 6 corner kicks — 4 by Rowe — to go with 6 fouls and no offsides. St. Joseph took 17 shots with 11 on goal.

Midland (9-2) had 2 corner kicks, one offsides and 8 fouls.