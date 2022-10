Johnnie Thompson

Johnnie David Thompson, 80, of Proctorville, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Freeman.

There will be a Graveside service held at 1:45 p.m. on Monday at Linville Cemetery in Linville.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m-1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.