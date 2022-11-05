Editorial: Odds and ends for the weekend Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

The general election is only days away.

While there are no contested races at the county level this year, Tuesday will see many offices of importance on local ballots, with the governor and all statewide offices up for a vote, as well as the state’s U.S. Senate seat, an office which could be key in determining which party has control of that chamber in Washington, D.C. for two years.

While The Tribune does not offer endorsements in races, we would offer the following thought to voters as they head to the polls.

Email newsletter signup

The columnist Molly Ivins once said, “Listen to the people who are talking about how to fix what’s wrong, not just the ones who are trying to work people into a snit over the problems. Listen to the people who have ideas about how to fix things, not the ones who just blame others.”

In our politically polarized society, it is easy for one side to blame and demonize the other, but, when considering a candidate, ask yourself if you truly believe this person has a plan and the ability to implement it.

Ultimately, the victor of a race will have to produce results.

Heated rhetoric only goes so far and competence and an ability to work with others should be something highly considered in the job interview for office.

•. •. •

If you’re in need of an activity today, and one that is family friendly, we suggest you consider the fall events some local schools are doing.

Elementary schools in the Dawson-Bryant and Symmes Valley districts are hosting fall festivals, while a fall sale will take place at St. Joseph in Ironton.

These events will help to fund things such as field trips and school events, while paying for educational materials.

Lawrence County students deserve the best and every bit of help they get is appreciated. These events will benefit the students and provide fun for all.

•. •. •

Hopefully, by the end of this month, if all remains on schedule, the new Lawrence County Senior Center will be open at the county fairgrounds.

It is a day long awaited by the Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center, who will be moving into the new building.

Under leadership of director Darlene Green, the center has outgrown their current home, a modular unit next to the Chesapeake Community Center and have been in need of larger space for their events.

The new center came about, thanks to funding from the state that was secured by former State Rep. Ryan Smith, as well as the Lawrence County Commission.

The senior center has a wide variety of activities, from the large annual day at the fairgrounds, featuring food entertainment and vendors, to their monthly dinners, which have drawn hundreds each month.

With a new, modern facility, we hope they continue to grow and can do even more and we encourage people to drop by and check out what they have to offer, both in their current home, and in the new building.

•. •. •

And, finally, we wrote a few weeks ago about the overblown and irrational media coverage of the supposed threat of fentanyl being handed out at trick or treat that was coming from sensationalized outlets, as well as social media posts.

Endless hours of cable news were devoted to the topic, some on FOX News even went as far to call for trick or treat to be canceled, while politicians got into the act, issued over-the-top press releases and cut ads on the subject.

Well, the numbers are in, and it looks like you can file this one away with the 1980s razor blades in the candy apples scare, the Y2K bug, the early 2000s shark attacks hysteria and the 2012 Mayan calendar apocalypse in the Fearmongering Hall of Fame.

Millions of children took part in trick or treat across the U.S. and the number of cases of fentanyl reported in candy over the holiday: Zero.

Of course, it is unlikely the ratings-driven hosts who engaged in pushing the fright won’t do a follow up and take responsibility for their error, hopefully, their audiences take note, bear reality in mind and will be more skeptical the next time a scare is inevitably pushed by these sources.