Theresa Wilson Published 11:53 am Monday, November 7, 2022

Theresa Lynn Wilson, 65, of Ironton, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Family Worship Center, 209 N. Second St., Ironton, with Pastor Todd Munson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

To make online condolences to the Wilson family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.