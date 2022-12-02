Olive Lawless Published 2:54 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

Olive Lawless

Olive Louise Lawless, 79, of Ironton, died at Ohio State Wexner Center on Nov. 20, 2022.

She was born in Athens, the daughter of Elza Monroe Reed and Audrey Mae (Bowers) Reed.

She was one of ten children.

Survivors include two sons and one daughter, Robert Joseph Lawless, Jeff and Lana Lawless, Kevin and Lori (Lawless) Lambert; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Private services will be conducted at a later date.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.