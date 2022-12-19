Portsmouth’s duo sparks win over Lady Tigers Published 11:29 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It was two big guns vs. one.

Email newsletter signup

Portsmouth got big games from Sienna Allen and Daysha Reid that canceled the effort of Ironton’s Isabel Morgan as the Lady Trojans beat the Lady Fighting Tigers 48-36 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Allen scored a game-high 24 points and Reid added 12 points to lead the Lady Trojans (7-2, 4-2).

Morgan scored nearly half of Ironton’s points with 18 including five from beyond the arc.

Allen hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points, Savannah Cantrell had 5 points and Reid added a triple as Portsmouth took a 15-7 first quarter lead.

Morgan hit a pair of 3-pointers for Ironton.

Allen scored 8 points as the Lady Trojans outscored Ironton 12-5 and extended their lead to 27-12 at the half.

Three different plays scored for Ironton in the quarter.

Morgan hot the hot hand in the third quarter as she drained another pair of trifectas to go with a basket and 3-point play to give her 11 of Ironton’s 13 points and the Lady Fighting Tigers cut the deficit to 34-25.

But Reid knocked down a 3-pointer as she and Allen scored 7 points each.

Khamil Martin came off the bench to hit a 3-pointer, Morgan buried another trey and Emerson White added 4 more points for Ironton (1-8, 1-5).

Portsmouth 15 12 7 14 = 48

Ironton 7 5 13 13 = 38

PORTSMOUTH (7-2, 4-2): Emily Cheatham 0 0 1-2 1, Sienna Allen 8 1 5-7 24, Daysha Reid 2 2 2-2 12, Keymora Martin 0 0 0-0 0, Ayonna Carr 0 0 0-0 0, K.K. Mays 1 0 0-0 2, Sydney Meadows 0 0 0-1 0, Katie Ankrom 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Cantrell 3 0 3-5 9. Totals: 14 3 11-18 48. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON (1-8, 1-5): Peyton Deer 0 3-4 3, Khamil Martin 0 1 0-0 3, Evan Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Tegan Carpenter 0 0 2-4 2, Lexi McCall 0 0 0-0 0, Chloe Patterson 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Williams 2 0 0-0 4, Addison Neal 0 0 0-0 0, Isabel Morgan 2 5 1-1 18, Emerson White 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 7 6 6-9 38. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.