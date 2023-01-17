Barbara Thompson Published 9:12 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Barbara Thompson

Barbara Sue Thompson, 65, of South Point, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Thompson.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, officiated by Pastor Roger Pierce with the Eastern Star service starting at 1:45 p.m.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.