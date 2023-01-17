Chad Lewis Published 2:43 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Chad Lewis

Oct. 2, 1980–Jan. 10, 2023

Chad Thomas Lewis, 42, formerly of Ironton, passed away at his home in New York, New York, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Chad was born Oct. 2, 1980, in Columbus, a son to Thomas Ray and Nancy Jean (Wade) Lewis, of Ironton.

Chad was a 1999 graduate of Ironton High School, and was a member of the 1998 state runner up with the Ironton Baseball team.

Chad graduated from The Ohio State University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Arts.

He was the vice president of sales for New York division of Lime Media.

He enjoyed playing golf and baseball.

One of Chad’s passions was playing his guitar and performing with several bands.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sandy and Sylvia DiMarzo, Jack Lewis and Donna and Elwood Wade three uncles, Jack Lewis, Ward Lewis, Jim Lewis; and his aunt, Sharon Lewis.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a special aunt, Patty Wade; uncle, Ron (Cindy) Wade; special friend, Aneta Krysiak; his aunts, Sherry Lewis and Barbara Lewis; his special pet, Reggie; his two best friends, Nick Nicastro and John Oaks. He is also survived by many cousins, other family members and friends.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St. Ironton, with Pastor Terry Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and to honor his legacy, please consider making a kind donation to the Chad Lewis Memorial Fund, c/o Ohio Valley Bank, 1013 Ironton Hills Drive, Unit A, Ironton, Ohio 45638.

Contributions will be distributed among some of Chad’s charitable organizations.

Please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com to offer condolences to the family.