Lakin Nichols

January 24, 2023

Lakin Nichols

Lakin Curtis Nichols, 16, of Proctorville, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, with burial to follow at Rome Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hall Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.

