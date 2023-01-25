Susan Monroe Published 11:40 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Susan Monroe

Susan Lynn Monroe, 41, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, died Jan. 21, 2023, at Wurtland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wurtland, Kentucky, after an extended illness.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Monroe.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral service will be Friday at noon at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Bro. Chad Pemberton officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Kentucky.

Visitation for family and friends will be 5–8 p.m. Thursday at funeral home.

To offer online condolences to the Monroe family, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.