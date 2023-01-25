Susan Monroe

Published 11:40 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Obituaries

Susan Monroe

Susan Lynn Monroe, 41, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, died Jan. 21, 2023, at Wurtland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wurtland, Kentucky, after an extended illness.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Monroe.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral service will be Friday at noon at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Bro. Chad Pemberton officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Kentucky.

Visitation for family and friends will be 5–8 p.m. Thursday at funeral home.

To offer online condolences to the Monroe family, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.

More Obituaries

Linda May

Robert Dawson

Mary Kolovich

Lakin Nichols

Print Article

  • Polls

    Which of these business chains, not present in Lawrence County, would you most like to see open a location?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections