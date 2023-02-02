Milestone Honors For Rock Hill Redwomen’s Risner, Bailey
Published 6:50 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023
Rock Hill Redwomen senior Hayleigh Risner pulled down the 500th rebound of her career in a 54-52 win over Leesburg Fairfield. Pictured from left to right, sister J’lynn Risner, father J.P. Risner, Hayleigh, mother Casey Risner and Rock Hill head coach Eric Bailey. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)
Rock Hill Redwomen senior guard Hadyn Bailey celebrates her 1,000th career point milestone with her family after a win over the South Point Lady Pointers on Thursday. Pictured from left to right, brother Champ, father Eric, Hadyn, mother Amanda and sister Myles. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)