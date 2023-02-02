Reds HOF Museum to feature women’s baseball exhibit Published 12:15 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

By ROB BUTCHER

VP Reds Media Relations

CINCINNATI – In conjunction with today being National Girls & Women in Sports Day, the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum presented by Dinsmore has announced a new exhibit celebrating the contributions of women and girls to the game of baseball that is scheduled to open February 24.

The Dinsmore Women in Baseball Exhibit presented by Rosie Reds explores the multi-faceted and impactful contributions women and girls have made and are making to America’s National Pastime as players, fans, broadcasters, writers, coaches, managers, owners and executives.

It is a story that dates to the early days of the organized game and one that continues to evolve in the present day.

The exhibit explores the many obstacles that women and girls have overcome and still struggle against to be a part of the game they love, and highlights many of the groundbreaking individuals, achievements and events that serve as inspiration to all those striving to make a dream come true.

Conceived and curated by baseball historian John Kovach, the exhibit will feature over 200 artifacts in the Hall of Fame’s main gallery.