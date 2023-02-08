Traffic Advisory: Intersection on U.S. 23 and Russell underpass will have flaggers for electric line work, expect major delays between rush hours Published 3:41 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

RUSSELL, Ky. – Motorists should plan for major traffic delays on U.S. 23 near Ferry Street at Russell on Friday as utility contractors work alongside the Greenup County state highway.

Beginning Friday after morning rush hour, about 8:30 a.m., crews will deactivate the U.S. 23-Ferry Street traffic signal to work on nearby electric lines and poles. That intersection leads to the underpass and goes into downtown Russell.

While the signal is dark, all U.S. 23 traffic will be channeled into one lane each direction and flaggers will direct traffic. Work should be completed and all traffic patterns returned to normal by 5 p.m., before evening rush hour.

Because of U.S. 23’s heavy traffic – as many as 13,000 vehicles pass Russell each day – lengthy traffic backups and delays are likely. Motorists are urged to adjust their travel plans accordingly or seek alternate routes

The work is being done by Kentucky Power under an approved Kentucky Transportation Cabinet permit.

The traffic changes are necessary to protect utility crews and as a safety precaution for travelers. Please slow down and use caution while in the work zone.