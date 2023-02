Michael Runyon Published 8:39 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Michael Runyon

Michael Eugene Runyon, 58, of Ironton, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at his residence.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the Runyon family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com