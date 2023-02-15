Ironton uses ODOT tactics to beat Rock Hill Published 1:44 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — When they are finished with high school, the Ironton Fighting Tigers might want to get jobs with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Ironton players got some experience shutting down the main roads and sending the Rock Hill Redmen on detours as the Fighting Tigers posted a 56-39 Ohio Valley Conference win on Tuesday.

“Our defense settled down. Our goal was to keep them in front of you and close the lanes and the second and third quarters we did a really good job of that,” said Ironton coach Chris Barnes.

“We mixed it up with a few traps and defensives and that did the job. We have a bunch of unselfish guys who will do whatever job you ask of them.”

Ironton had three players in double figures as Braden Schreck got 16 points and 6 rebounds, Ethan White had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 2 steals, Shaun Terry 11 points, 5 assists and 4 steals while Lincoln Barnes was solid with 8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Brayden Adams led Rock Hill with 15 points and 5 rebounds. Blake Porter got 14 points while both Noah Doddridge and Izzak Cox grabbed 5 rebounds>

Rock Hill led three times early with the last lead 6-5 after 2 free throws by Cox.

Schreck put Ironton up 8-6 but Porter scored to tie the game at 8-all to end the quarter.

The Fighting Tigers put on their construction hats in the second quarter and began to shut down various roads to the basket and outscored Rock Hill 19-7 to take a 29-15 halftime lead.

White’s 3-point play put Ironton up 22-14. Porter made a free throw and then Ironton closed the half with seven unanswered runs started by Tayden Carpenter’s 3-pointer and then back-to-back cutbacks by Shreck and Carpenter to end the half.

White’s 17-footer put Ironton up 34-17 early in the second half but Adams and Porter scored to make it 34-22.

A layup by Doddridge cut the spread to 41-28 but Ironton got a 3-pointer from Landen Wilson. A layup by White and a12-footer by Terry.

Porter scored before the end of the quarter and Rock Hill trailed 48-30.

Scoring was back at a premium like the first quarter as Rock Hill outscored Ironton 9-8 but the Fighting Tigers’ lead was too big to overcome.

Barnes said he was concerned about play at Rock Hill. He said the Redmen has some ability and they are tough to beat on their home court.

“It was a good win. South Point was down going into the fourth quarter here and Fairland won by two, so to be up 15 to 20 the whole second half is a great effort,” Barnes said.

Ironton finished the regular season 16-6 and second in the OVC at 11-3. Rock Hill ends 9-12 and 2-12.

The Fighting Tigers will host Sheridan at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the Division 2 sectional.

Rock Hill will be at home against Oak Hill in the Division 3 sectional next Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Ironton 8 19 19 8 = 56

Rock Hill 8 7 15 9 = 39

IRONTON (16-6, 11-3): Lincoln Barns 4 0 0-1 8, Shaun Terry 4 0 3-5 11, Landen Wilson 0 1 1-2 4, Braden Schreck 6 0 4-8 16, Ethan White 6 0 2-3 14, Tayden Carpenter 0 1 0-0 3, Amari Felder 0 0 0-0 0, Markel Cotton 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-49 10-19. 3-pt goals: 2-9. Rebounds: 12-O, 19-D = 31 (White 11, Schreck 6, Barnes 6). Team/deadball rebounds: 4. Assists: 11 (Terry 5, Barnes 4). Steals: 10 (Terry 4, Barnes 2, White 2). Blocks: 2 (White, Carpenter). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (9-12, 2-12): Noah Doddridge 3 0 0-0 6, Brayden Adams 6 1 0-0 15, Inzak Cox 1 0 2-2 4, Victor Day 0 0 0-0 0, Blake Porter 5 0 4-5 14, Dylan Griffith 0 0 0-0 0, Nick Snavely 0 0 0-0 0 Gavin Wissman 0 0 0-0 0, Lewis Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Drew Schug 0 0 0-0 0, Braiden Medley 0 0 0- 0, Braxton Harper 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-40 6=7 39. 3-pt goals: 1-9. Rebounds: 5-O, 19-D = 24 (Adams 5, Cox 5, Doddridge 5). Team/deadball rebounds: 3. Assists: 4. Steals: 7. Turnovers: 17. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Cox (4th 5:43).