Ironton seniors celebrate Valentine’s Day Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

Ironton Senior Center has holiday-themed lunch

On Monday, the Ironton Senior Center held a Valentine’s Day lunch and Lawrence County Commissioner Mike Finley, who had stopped by to tour the space in the old Marting Hotel, ended up volunteering to serving Giovanni’s pizza, chips and homemade dessert to the attendees.

“I was invited down and I feel it is my job as a county commissioner, it is my job to see all facets of the county,” he said. “Love helping these people and I was elected for a job, not a position. So that is why I am here. And everyone is smiling. That’s what I like to see, smiling people.

And Finley was good at serving up slices and keeping the line moving. He said that was because he had worked in a pizza place when he was 15.

Jessica Dillon, the center’s senior coordinator, said the senior center has a themed lunch for the holidays.

“It is really nice,” she said. “We always enjoy getting together.”

The senior center is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday and has a quite a few activities.

“We always have bingo,” Dillon said. “We have an exercise program. We have a book club, Amy Ward from the library comes in. St. Mary’s hospital comes in once a month and does a wellness check. Everyone has a good time.”

She added the meals are $3.

“We have a great bunch of people,” Dillon said. “And we have a lot of activities.”

One activity that has been restarted is the craft room.

Teresa Cochran said they sew quilts for veterans and people in nursing homes.

“We give those to them free. And then to make money for those projects, we sell crafts and some blankets,” she said, adding her favorite part is when they get to deliver the quilts.

“I enjoy giving them to the nursing homes and the people that need them and I do need help.”

Cochran is currently the only one sewing the quilts and is always looking for more volunteers to help out. The room has three sewing machines and the material for the projects is supplied. All people have to do is show up when the senior center is open.

“If they don’t know how to sew, I have other parts they can do,” she said. “Just stop by and ask for me.”

Dillon thanked the companies that donated to the luncheon, including Coal Grove Giovanni’s, Ironton Giovanni’s, Ironton Save-a-Lot and Walgreens.