Barbara Webb Published 3:42 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

Barbara Webb

Feb. 11, 1936– Feb. 15, 2023

Barbara Bennett Webb, 87, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at a local nursing home facility.

Mrs. Webb was born Feb. 11, 1936, in Pine Grove, the daughter to the late John P. and Laura (McMclellan) Rose.

She was also preceded in death by her first husband Keith E. Bennett, Sr., on Jan. 17, 1975, and her second husband, Harold D. Webb, who passed away on Nov. 17, 2007.

Mrs. Webb was a 1954 graduate of Ironton High School and received her master’s degree from Ohio University in reading.

She retired from Ironton City School District, where she taught ninth grade English.

She was a faithful member of the First Church of the Nazarene of Ironton.

She was a loving and kind mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, she also enjoyed traveling.

She will be sorely missed by all who knew who.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, John and Kathy Rose.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Jaqueline Hall, of Peoria, Arizona, Keith E. (Alice Mullin) Bennett Jr., of Ironton, and Jennifer Honaker, of Ironton; 10 grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends who will mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Rob Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery beside of her first husband, Keith.

Visitation for family and friends will be noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.