Brown has roundtable in East Palestine Published 12:00 am Friday, March 3, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, again visited East Palestine on Monday to host a roundtable discussion with residents, business owners and local official regarding their ongoing needs and concerns as they deal with the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment.

Brown recently visited East Palestine and has repeatedly advocated for resources for the Ohio community and is working to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the cleanup and to make the community whole.

“This response shouldn’t be partisan – my focus is on working together with other officials to get you the resources you need, and holding Norfolk Southern accountable,” Brown said. “They ought to pay for every cent of the cleanup, every single water test. I’m here for the long haul. When people who don’t live here in Ohio pack up in a week or two, we’re still going to be here for months, for the next year, the next 10 years if that’s what it takes. My job has always been to fight for you, and I’ll work with anyone, of any party, to do that.”

Brown’s second visit to East Palestine follows a letter he sent to the directors of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requesting additional information on plans to monitor East Palestine and the surrounding area for dioxins – a pollutant that can result from combustion of vinyl chloride and can be toxic to humans and animals.

Brown also joined a letter to Norfolk Southern Corporation President and CEO Alan Shaw reminding the company that as the carrier responsible for operating the derailed train, it has a legal and moral obligation to the residents of East Palestine and Darlington Township, Pennsylvania.

Brown sent a letter to Gov. Mike DeWine, asking him to officially declare a disaster in East Palestine and seek the full support of the federal government to bolster the state of Ohio’s ongoing clean-up efforts. Brown led letters to NTSB and EPA raising concerns and calling on the agencies to investigate and provide assistance to the East Palestine community. He also wrote a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requesting the agency act immediately to provide additional assistance and resources to help the community assess and address the public health impacts of the derailment.