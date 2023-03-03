Jeri Fields: Getting two SSI payments in one month Published 12:00 am Friday, March 3, 2023

For most months in the year, Supplemental Security Income recipients get their SSI payment on the first day of the month.

But when the first day of the month falls on the weekend or a federal holiday, you receive your SSI payment on the last business day before the first day of the month. That means you may get two SSI payments in the same month.

We do this to avoid putting you at a financial disadvantage and make sure that you don’t have to wait beyond the first of the month to get your payment. It does not mean that you are receiving a duplicate payment in the previous month, so you do not need to contact us to report the second payment.

Here’s how this will work in April. April 1 falls on a Saturday, so we will issue your SSI payment for the month of April on March 31. In this example, you get two SSI payments in March.

The first March payment, on March 1, is your regularly scheduled payment for March. The second March payment, on March 31, 2023, is your SSI payment for the month of April.

On our website, we provide a schedule of Social Security benefit payments for the current and upcoming calendar year at www.ssa.gov/pubs/calendar.htm.

Securing today and tomorrow starts with being informed. Please share this information with your friends and family.