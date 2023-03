Cory Smith Published 5:05 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Cory Smith, of Los Angeles, California, formerly of Ironton, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

He is survived by his spouse, Eric Gomez.

A Celebration of Life will be noon Saturday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of service.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.